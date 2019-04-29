Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

NY Lawmakers: Close Vaccination Loophole As Measles Outbreak Grows

By 3 minutes ago
  • State and local lawmakers at the New York State Capitol Monday called for a law to tighten exemptions for vaccinations. From left to right: Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, Senator Brad Hoylman Assemblywoman Ellen Jaffe, Senator David Carlucci at the podium,
    State and local lawmakers at the New York State Capitol Monday called for a law to tighten exemptions for vaccinations. From left to right: Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, Senator Brad Hoylman Assemblywoman Ellen Jaffe, Senator David Carlucci at the podium,
    Karen DeWitt

The CDC reports that cases of measles nationwide has grown to more than 700, the worst outbreak in decades. New York’s Rockland County has over 200 of those cases, and New York state legislators are calling for immediate passage of a bill to mandate vaccinations, unless a person has a medical exemption.

The lawmakers say the current law, which allows a child to skip vaccinations because of religious reasons, is creating too big a loophole and leading to what they say is a growing health crisis.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day tried to declare a state of emergency in his county, but it was overturned in court. Day, a Republican, says the bill is a “god send.”

“To wait is a recipe for medical disaster,” Day said. “I can’t be clearer than that.”

The outbreak began in Rockland County last October after seven infected travelers from Israel visited New York’s ultra-orthodox Jewish communities in the county and in Brooklyn and the illness spread. 

Day was at the State Capitol, along with the Assembly and Senate sponsors of a bill to require all children be immunized against measles and other diseases, unless they have a medical exemption.   

Bronx Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, a Democrat, blames the outbreak on the anti-vaccination moment, which he says has been discredited by scientific research. He says vaccinations have saved millions of lives.

“Measles can kill. Measles can cause permanent harm: blindness, deafness, brain damage,” Dinowitz said. “It’s unbelievable that in this day and age in the 21st century there are people out there who are spreading lies and misinformation about vaccinations." 

Dinowitz says no major religion has a policy against vaccinations, and believe people are citing the religious exemption when their opposition actually stems from personal reasons.

“The religious exemption is a de facto personal belief exemption,” he said. “When in fact it has nothing to do with religion.” 

Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo has also voiced objections to the bill although not on scientific grounds, saying there might be first amendment issues involved.

The bill sponsors say they are talking to Cuomo about his reservations. Senator Brad Hoylman says he believes the requirement would be constitutional.

“There is a long history of case law supporting elimination non-medical exemptions,” said Hoylman, who said a similar measure in California was upheld in the courts.  

Cuomo speaking on Long Island Monday revised his position, saying he now backs an end to religious exemptions for vaccinations for this particular outbreak.

“I don't think, in this case, the religious exemption is appropriate,” Cuomo said.

But the governor did not say whether he supports the bill.

Cuomo says health officials in his administration are working with Rockland County and New York City to address what he says is a “public health emergency.”

Hoylman and other supporters of the measure say they don’t know if there are enough votes in the legislature to pass the bill into law. But they say they hope to garner enough support to have a law by summer. Senator James Skoufis, who represents portions of Rockland County, says, if that doesn’t happen, thing could get much worse.

“In a couple of months, everyone’s on summer vacation,” Skoufis said. “And we’re going to have infected children, infected families traveling all around this state, all around this country, infecting other New Yorkers and other Americans. We have to act now.” 

In the meantime, the Senate has begun a public awareness campaign about the importance of vaccinations.

Tags: 
Measles
measles outbreak

Related Content

Rockland County Exec Renews Measles State Of Emergency

By Allison Dunne Apr 26, 2019

The number of confirmed measles cases in Rockland County, New York, continues to rise. The county executive is highlighting his health department’s recent orders, while a state senator is introducing a bill to counter misleading vaccination information.

Rockland Puts New Measles Order Into Effect

By Allison Dunne Apr 18, 2019

Rockland County, New York officials have issued a new order banning people exposed to measles from going to public places. This comes after a judge halted the county executive’s state of emergency April 5th.

Medical Monday: Infectious Diseases 4/15/19

Dr. Amesh Adalja
Courtesy Photo

Dr. Amesh Adalja, a  Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and a member of the Infectious Diseases Society of America’s Diagnostics Committee, joins Medical Monday. He's here to discuss infectious diseases and vaccinations. WAMC's Alan Chartock hosts.

Westchester's First Measles Cases Appear, Rockland's Numbers Rise

By Allison Dunne Apr 11, 2019
Courtesy of Rockland County Health Department

Westchester officials have confirmed the first eight cases of measles in their county. It comes as the number of confirmed measles cases continues to rise in Rockland County, and health officials on Tuesday ordered nearly everyone in a heavily Orthodox Jewish New York City neighborhood to be vaccinated for measles or face fines.

Westchester Has Its First Confirmed Cases Of Measles

By Allison Dunne Apr 10, 2019
Courtesy of Rockland County Health Department

Westchester officials say eight cases of measles have been confirmed in their county. This comes as the number of confirmed measles cases continues to rise in Rockland County, and health officials on Tuesday ordered nearly everyone in a heavily Orthodox Jewish New York City neighborhood to be vaccinated for measles or face fines.