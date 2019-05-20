NY GOP Chair Ed Cox Stepping Down

New York State Republican Committee Chair Ed Cox said Monday that he will relinquish control of the party and join President Trump's reelection team.

"Serving as Chairman of the NYGOP over the last ten years has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my life, and I will continue to actively help elect more Republicans here in New York," Cox said in a statement.

Cox, the son-in-law of President Richard Nixon, is facing a leadership challenge from Erie County GOP Chair Nick Langworthy.

"I will be fulfilling the remainder of my term, and in the process, work to unify the Party and ensure a smooth transition for Chairman Langworthy," said Cox.

Republicans haven’t won a statewide election in New York since 2002. Cox has held the post since 2009 and is expected to step down in July.

He addressed Langworthy’s challenge on WAMC’s The Capitol Connection last week.

"We are working together to build a party," Cox said May 16. "And we're going to build a party. Going out there, talking to the party, competition sort of sharpens you, it makes you more on your game, it gets you out there talking to the base, talking about the issues. We're both doing that. This is part of the party coming back.

President Trump’s 2020 campaign says Cox will join its finance team.

"Ensuring President Trump is reelected is the most critical task at hand and I'm honored to take on the important role of helping deliver the resources he needs for a huge victory next year," Cox said in Monday's statement.