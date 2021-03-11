 NY Assembly To Start Impeachment Investigation Into Gov. Cuomo | WAMC

NY Assembly To Start Impeachment Investigation Into Gov. Cuomo

By 12 minutes ago
  • Speaker Carl Heastie
    Speaker Carl Heastie
    Karen DeWitt

The New York State Assembly is starting an impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo. Following a Democratic conference meeting Thursday, Speaker Carl Heastie says the Judiciary Committee will examine allegations of misconduct against the third-term Democrat.

Six women have accused Cuomo of harassment, including unwanted touching and kissing. Cuomo denies he touched anybody inappropriately.

Heastie, a Democrat, says the committee will have the authority to interview witnesses and subpoena documents. The speaker says the Assembly’s work will not interfere with an investigation into the allegations being carried out under the state attorney general’s authority.

About 60 state lawmakers of both parties have called on Cuomo to step aside.

Tags: 
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

Related Content

Cuomo Conducts Business As Usual As Impeachment Calls Grow

By Mar 8, 2021
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking at the Javits Center March 8, 2021.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/51017078432/

The federal pandemic relief package moving through Congress will go a long way toward filling New York’s multi-billion dollar budget deficit. But Governor Andrew Cuomo and the state legislature will still need to plug a smaller gap. But, getting there could be tricky, with the Democratic governor embroiled in two scandals, the Democratic leader of the state Senate calling for his resignation, and Republicans pushing for impeachment.  