NY Assembly To Start Impeachment Investigation Into Gov. Cuomo

The New York State Assembly is starting an impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo. Following a Democratic conference meeting Thursday, Speaker Carl Heastie says the Judiciary Committee will examine allegations of misconduct against the third-term Democrat.

Six women have accused Cuomo of harassment, including unwanted touching and kissing. Cuomo denies he touched anybody inappropriately.

Heastie, a Democrat, says the committee will have the authority to interview witnesses and subpoena documents. The speaker says the Assembly’s work will not interfere with an investigation into the allegations being carried out under the state attorney general’s authority.

About 60 state lawmakers of both parties have called on Cuomo to step aside.