 NY Assembly Speaker Says Budget Talks Will Continue As "Normal" | WAMC

NY Assembly Speaker Says Budget Talks Will Continue As "Normal"

By 21 minutes ago
  • New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie speaking March 15, 2021.
    New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie speaking March 15, 2021.
    Karen DeWitt

New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says he expects state budget negotiations to continue as “normal,” despite his decision to authorize an impeachment inquiry of Governor Andrew Cuomo over allegations from multiple women of sexual harassment and a nursing home scandal.  

Heastie says he will announce later in the week the Assembly’s choice of an outside law firm to aid the Judiciary Committee in carrying out the impeachment probe. But Heastie says he expects budget talks between the legislature and the governor to go on as planned.

“People still elected us to do our jobs,” said Heastie who said the “biggest thing” right now is settling on a budget.

“It still has to be done no matter what is occurring here in the Capitol,” he said. 

The Assembly and the state Senate are proposing $7 billion in new taxes on the wealthy, including several new, higher income tax brackets, a capital gains surcharge, and a higher inheritance tax on large estates.

Heastie says the legislature’s unity on the proposal sends a “clear message” to the governor, who supports a much smaller tax increase on the rich.

Cuomo backs one, temporary, higher income tax bracket for New Yorkers making over $5 million a year.

Both houses hold a supermajority, which would enable them to potentially override a governor’s veto, if there’s disagreement over a plan.   

Heastie says he has not spoken to Cuomo since his house’s decision to begin the impeachment probe. But he says the fellow Democrats did exchange text messages about the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Tags: 
New York State Budget

Related Content

Saratoga Springs Begins Another Push For State Aid Restoration

By Feb 3, 2021
The New York State Capitol in Albany
Lucas Willard / WAMC

Officials in the City of Saratoga Springs are once again lobbying the state legislature to restore aid funding from New York’s video lottery terminal gambling facilities.

Cuomo Has Reservations About His Own Proposal To Tax The Rich

By Jan 21, 2021
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a briefing July 1, 2020.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/50066215342/

Governor Andrew Cuomo in his budget plan proposed imposing new higher income taxes on New York’s wealthiest residents if President Joe Biden and Congress do not come through with enough federal aid to close the state’s budget deficit. But, at the same time, Cuomo offered a contradictory message, saying it might hurt the state’s competiveness and cause the rich to flee the state. 

NY 2021 Legislative Session Begins As Pandemic Worsens

By Jan 6, 2021
New York state Capitol
Jim Levulis / WAMC

The New York state legislature began the 2021 session Wednesday, with a strengthened Democratic base and intensifying challenges, including the pandemic and a growing budget deficit.

Cuomo To Pitch Marijuana Legalization, Online Sports Betting Next Week

By Dan Clark Jan 6, 2021
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a briefing July 1, 2020.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/50066215342/

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, for the third time in as many years, threw his support behind legalizing marijuana for adult, recreational use in New York Wednesday, saying the state’s massive budget deficit should be an impetus to reach a deal on the issue with the Legislature this year.

NY Assembly Pushes To Raise Taxes On Wealthy

By Dec 22, 2020
New York state Capitol
Jim Levulis / WAMC

Congress, in the COVID-19 relief package approved late Monday, did not include a financial bailout for states hit hard by the pandemic, leaving New York with a multibillion dollar budget deficit going into the New Year. The leader of the state Assembly says now is the time to push ahead with new taxes on the wealthiest, to start making up for the loss. 