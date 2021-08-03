 North Adams Commons COVID Cases Grow To 45, 2 Cases At Kimball Farms | WAMC

North Adams Commons COVID Cases Grow To 45, 2 Cases At Kimball Farms

By
  • A map of Berkshire Healthcare locations in Massachusetts
    A map of Berkshire Healthcare facilities in Massachusetts.
    Berkshire Healthcare / https://www.berkshirehealthcare.org/

A COVID-19 outbreak continues to grow at a North Adams, Massachusetts nursing home – and the company that operates it says new cases have emerged at another facility in Lenox.

Berkshire Healthcare says the case count at the North Adams Commons is now at 45, with 40 residents and 5 staffers testing positive. Of that number, 2 residents and 2 staffers were confirmed to be unvaccinated before the outbreak. Spokesperson Lisa Gaudet says another facility the company operates in the Berkshires also has cases as of Tuesday.

“We do have 2 individuals at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox who turned positive after being admitted," said Gaudet. "So they were admitted to that facility late last week, and we continue to test them upon admission. And both of them have turned positive within a day of each other.”

While state epidemiologists have yet to determine the source of the North Adams Common outbreak, they told Berkshire Healthcare to presume that it is the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Tags: 
berkshire healthcare

