North Adams Commons COVID-19 Outbreak Up To 57 Cases

A COVID-19 outbreak continues to grow at a North Adams, Massachusetts nursing home.

As of Thursday, 47 residents and 10 staff members were positive for COVID-19 at the North Adams Commons. The majority of the cases are among vaccinated people. Four have been hospitalized so far.

Berkshire Healthcare spokesperson Lisa Gaudet says the numbers remain the same at another nursing home the company manages in Lenox.

“We do have two individuals at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox who turned positive after being admitted," said Gaudet. "So they were admitted to that facility late last week, and we continue to test them upon admission. And both of them have turned positive within a day of each other.”

The state has told Berkshire Healthcare to assume the outbreak is the result of the potent Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.