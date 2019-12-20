Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

A mix of sun and clouds with the risk of a shower, especially in New England today. Breezy closer to the coast as well. Highs in the lower 60s.

Mostly cloudy tonight. Lows in the mid 40s.

A mix of sun and clouds early tomorrow, then increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.