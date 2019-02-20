New York State Senator Seeks Split

A New York State Senator from the Capital Region is calling for a study that would examine whether New York should be split into two separate entities.

Freshman Republican Daphne Jordan of Halfmoon has introduced legislation to address what she calls “a tale of two states.”

Jordan says the bill would establish a working group within the state comptroller’s office to study the process and ramifications of separating upstate New York from Westchester and Rockland Counties, New York City, and Long Island.