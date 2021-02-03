New York State Senate Passes Racehorse Aftercare Bill

The New York State Senate has passed a bill relating to the aftercare of retired racehorses.

The State Senate on Wednesday voted on the bill that among other provisions prohibits the slaughter of race horses or breeding stock, requires all racehorses be microchipped, requires breeding funds have a dedicated set-aside for aftercare programs, and provides tax credits for accredited aftercare facilities.

The bill is sponsored by 15th District Democrat Joseph Addabbo Of Queens. Republican State Senator Daphne Jordan, whose 43rd District includes the City of Saratoga Springs, Saratoga Race Course and Saratoga Casino Hotel, is a co-sponsor.

The bill has not yet been passed in the State Assembly.