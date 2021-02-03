 New York State Senate Passes Racehorse Aftercare Bill | WAMC

New York State Senate Passes Racehorse Aftercare Bill

By 38 minutes ago
  • Jackie Orhcard / WAMC

The New York State Senate has passed a bill relating to the aftercare of retired racehorses. 

The State Senate on Wednesday voted on the bill that among other provisions prohibits the slaughter of race horses or breeding stock, requires all racehorses be microchipped, requires breeding funds have a dedicated set-aside for aftercare programs, and provides tax credits for accredited aftercare facilities.  

The bill is sponsored by 15th District Democrat Joseph Addabbo Of Queens. Republican State Senator Daphne Jordan, whose 43rd District includes the City of Saratoga Springs, Saratoga Race Course and Saratoga Casino Hotel, is a co-sponsor.  

The bill has not yet been passed in the State Assembly.

Tags: 
horse racing
thoroughbred aftercare

Related Content

NYRA President Dave O'Rourke Discusses Racing In 2021

By Jan 31, 2021
NYRA CEO David O'Rourke inside the new 1863 Club at Saratoga Race Course in 2019
Lucas Willard / WAMC

Due to the pandemic, the New York Racing Association in 2020 held races at its three tracks — including Saratoga Race Course — without fans in the stands. In Saratoga, it made for an eerie summer, with the normally packed picnic grounds and finish line desolate.  

NYRA recently announced the schedule for the 2021 meet at the Spa, with live racing scheduled from July 15th to Labor Day, but word is still out if fans will be allowed back on the historic grounds. 

WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with NYRA President and CEO Dave O'Rourke about his hopes for bringing cheering crowds back to Saratoga Race Course this summer.

Wild Mustangs Help Military Veterans And Prison Inmates

By Jackie Orchard Sep 2, 2019
EquiCenter, Menden, NY
Jackie Orchard / WAMC

The overpopulation of wild horses in the western United States has led the federal government to remove some of them. How best to protect the animals is up for debate. Some activists feel the horses should be free, while the U.S. Bureau of Land Management seeks to re-distribute them across the country, including in the Northeast.

Long Promoted By Rep. Tonko, Horseracing Integrity Bill Gets McConnell's Approval

By Aug 31, 2020
Horseracing at Saratoga Race Course
Lucas Willard / WAMC

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, a version of which has been promoted for years by Capital Region House Democrat Paul Tonko, now has a path forward in the Senate. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky announced Monday in Lexington that he will introduce the bill in the Senate, after getting support from The Jockey Club, Keeneland and Churchill Downs. 