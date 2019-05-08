Related Program: 
New Requests Made For Community Preservation Act Funding In Springfield

Renovations to Old First Church in Court Square in downtown Springfield, Massachusetts is one of the projects where funding is being sought through the Community Preservation Act.
     Requests have been made to pay for a variety of historic preservation, open space, and housing projects from a taxpayer supplied fund in Springfield, Massachusetts.

    25 applications were submitted by last Friday’s deadline for funding in Springfield under the Community Preservation Act.

    Springfield voters adopted it in 2017.  The money comes from a surcharge on property tax bills.

    WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Bob McCarroll, the chair of the Springfield Community Preservation Committee.

