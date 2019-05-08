New Requests Made For Community Preservation Act Funding In Springfield

Listen to the interview with Bob McCarroll.

Requests have been made to pay for a variety of historic preservation, open space, and housing projects from a taxpayer supplied fund in Springfield, Massachusetts.

25 applications were submitted by last Friday’s deadline for funding in Springfield under the Community Preservation Act.

Springfield voters adopted it in 2017. The money comes from a surcharge on property tax bills.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Bob McCarroll, the chair of the Springfield Community Preservation Committee.