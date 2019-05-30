New Hampshire Abolishes Death Penalty, As Lawmakers Override Governor's Veto

New Hampshire is now the 21st U.S. state to have abolished capital punishment, after its legislature voted to override a veto by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu. After a years-long effort to repeal the state's death penalty, the state's Senate voted 16-8 Thursday to finally make it official.

Calling capital punishment "archaic, costly, discriminatory, and violent," state Sen. Melanie Levesque, a Democrat, said the time has come to end it, according to New Hampshire Public Radio.

"The death penalty has been an issue every New Hampshire legislator has grappled with over many years," Senate President Donna Soucy (D-Manchester) said in a statement after the historic vote.

Soucy said "it was a privilege today to join my colleagues in voting to repeal capital punishment in the Granite State."

The repeal of Sununu's veto had been expected even before the governor took that step on May 3, as both the Senate and House overwhelmingly approved a bill last month that rewrites New Hampshire's most severe legal penalty.

Where people found guilty of capital murder were once exposed to a possible death sentence, the new law calls for life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"I am incredibly disappointed that the Senate chose to override my veto," Sununu said after the Senate vote, which followed a successful House override vote.

The last time New Hampshire executed a convicted murderer was in 1939. But the state does currently have an inmate on death row: Michael Addison, who was convicted of murder in the 2006 killing of Manchester police officer Michael Briggs. The new law would not retroactively apply to Addison, although critics of the repeal effort have warned that they believe he won't be executed if the measure is enacted.

In addition to social, philosophical and other concerns, backers of the push to repeal the death penalty say it has cost the state millions of dollars to pursue the death sentences, particularly when the state must pay to provide defense for indigent defendants in lengthy trials and penalty hearings.

As an example, lawmakers wrote in the new abolition bill that so far, New Hampshire has spent some $2.5 million to prosecute the Addison case.

