 New COVID-19 Cases Push Southern Berkshire Regional School District To Remote Learning | WAMC

New COVID-19 Cases Push Southern Berkshire Regional School District To Remote Learning

By 46 minutes ago
  • The Southern Berkshire Regional School District logo
    Southern Berkshire Regional School District

The Southern Berkshire Regional School District is transitioning into a fully remote learning model after confirming new COVID-19 cases this week.

Superintendent Beth Regulbuto says the district’s four schools and around 700 students will be learning from home starting Friday and continuing through at least February 1st.

“This week alone we had positives, one presumptive positive," she told WAMC. "But we’ve also had some family members who have been remote that didn’t have any direct impact on the school – but you can definitely get a sense that there’s an uptick in the wider community, and I think that also entered into our decision.”

The district represents Alford, Egremont, Monterey, Sheffield and New Marlborough.

Tags: 
southern berkshire regional school district

Related Content

Southern Berkshire Regional School District Responding to COVID Case

By Dec 21, 2020
The Southern Berkshire Regional School District logo
Southern Berkshire Regional School District

Last week, the Southern Berkshire Regional School District sent out an alert that one of its community members had tested positive for COVID-19. The district represents the towns of Sheffield, New Marlborough, Egremont, Monterey, and Alford, Massachusetts. WAMC asked superintendent Beth Regulbuto about how the district is responding to the situation, and what preparations she’s taking before the holiday and the possibility of further community spread.

Hillcrest Deaths Hit 40; Southern Berkshire Regional School District Announces COVID Case

By Dec 18, 2020
The Berkshire Healthcare logo
Berkshire Healthcare / https://www.berkshirehealthcare.org/

Impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be felt in Berkshire County. 

Southern Berkshire Regional School District Will Begin Remotely, Transition To Hybrid Model

By Aug 21, 2020
The Southern Berkshire Regional School District logo
Southern Berkshire Regional School District

The Southern Berkshire Regional School District has finalized its reopening plans for the fall.

Berkshire Public School Superintendents Prepare For Fall Semester Amid COVID Chaos

By Jul 27, 2020
A long brick building sits beyond a green lawn and trees with a rotunda with a gold spire rising above it
Josh Landes / WAMC

Public school superintendents around Berkshire County are working around the clock to prepare contingency plans for the fall semester.

Berkshire County Superintendents Respond To Unprecedented School Year

By Apr 23, 2020
A long brick building sits beyond a green lawn and trees with a rotunda with a gold spire rising above it
Josh Landes / WAMC

Berkshire County school superintendents are preparing for remote learning to continue for the rest of the school year after Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced that schools will not reopen before summer break.