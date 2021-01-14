New COVID-19 Cases Push Southern Berkshire Regional School District To Remote Learning

The Southern Berkshire Regional School District is transitioning into a fully remote learning model after confirming new COVID-19 cases this week.

Superintendent Beth Regulbuto says the district’s four schools and around 700 students will be learning from home starting Friday and continuing through at least February 1st.

“This week alone we had positives, one presumptive positive," she told WAMC. "But we’ve also had some family members who have been remote that didn’t have any direct impact on the school – but you can definitely get a sense that there’s an uptick in the wider community, and I think that also entered into our decision.”

The district represents Alford, Egremont, Monterey, Sheffield and New Marlborough.