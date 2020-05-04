 Morning Headlines With Yancey Roy | WAMC
Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Morning Headlines With Yancey Roy

By & Yancey Roy 52 minutes ago

Yancey Roy
Credit Yancey Roy

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Yancey Roy, Albany bureau chief for Newsday, about the state of New York's finances as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. 

They also discuss a flotilla of oil tankers currently anchored off Long Island. 

Tags: 
Yancey Roy

Related Content

Morning Headlines With Yancey Roy

By & Yancey Roy Apr 27, 2020
Yancey Roy
Yancey Roy

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Yancey Roy, Albany bureau chief for Newsday, about New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's plan to gradually reopen parts of the state after the coronavirus pandemic. 