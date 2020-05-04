Related Program: Morning Edition Morning Headlines With Yancey Roy By David Guistina & Yancey Roy • 52 minutes ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 3:04 Yancey Roy Credit Yancey Roy WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Yancey Roy, Albany bureau chief for Newsday, about the state of New York's finances as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. They also discuss a flotilla of oil tankers currently anchored off Long Island. Tags: Yancey RoyShareTweetEmail Related Content Morning Headlines With Yancey Roy By David Guistina & Yancey Roy • Apr 27, 2020 Yancey Roy Listen Listening... / 3:12 WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Yancey Roy, Albany bureau chief for Newsday, about New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's plan to gradually reopen parts of the state after the coronavirus pandemic.