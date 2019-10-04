Morning Headlines With Ken Lovett

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Ken Lovett, Senior Vice President for Communications and Albany Director for Metropolitan Public Strategies, about reports that a state court has temporarily blocked New York from enforcing its ban on flavored e-cigarettes.

They also discuss the resignation of former Republican Congressman Chris Collins, and the National Transportation Safety Board's safety recommendations following an investigation into the Schoharie limo crash that killed 20 people nearly a year ago.