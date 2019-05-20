More Than 50 Displaced After Albany Fires

Two early morning fires in Albany Sunday have left more than 50 residents homeless.

Area media are reporting one fire started around 5 a.m. in the 100 block of Bradford Street. Albany Fire Chief Joseph Gregory says the fire consumed buildings 128-142.

Minutes later, authorities say another fire broke out at 41 Third Avenue in a three-family home. Fire crews say 14 people are displaced, including a three-year-old boy. Fire Chief Gregory says two civilians were sent to the hospital for minor injuries.

Authorities say the cause of both fires are under investigation. It's still not clear whether there were smoke detectors inside the buildings.

Meanwhile, WNYT reports the buildings destroyed by the fire on Bradford Street will be demolished Monday, weather permitting.