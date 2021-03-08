Meteor Spotted Over Northern New England And Canada

NASA Meteor Watch says a meteor was spotted just before 5:40 Sunday afternoon in the Vermont skies.



Experts say the meteor, which was first spotted over Vermont's Mount Mansfield State Forest, was likely traveling more than 40,000 miles per hour. It traveled 33 miles (53 kilometers) before burning up over Orleans County.



More than 100 eyewitnesses from across the region reported seeing the fireball. Witness Al Gregoritsch, of South Burlington, says there was no sound whatsoever and it was a phenomenon he will never forget.



