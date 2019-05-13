Related Program: 
Medical Monday: Dr. Gabriel Kaufman 5/13/19

Dr. Gabriel Kaufman
Credit St. Peter's Health Partners

Dr. Gabriel Kaufman of St. Peter’s Breast Surgery in Albany, New York joins today's Medical Monday. WAMC's Alan Chartock hosts.

Board-certified in general surgery, specializing in diseases of the breast, and plastic and reconstructive surgery, Dr. Kaufman practices breast surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as aesthetic surgery. His professional interests include breast cancer treatment, oncoplastic surgery, breast reconstruction, and revisional breast reconstruction.

The number to call with your questions is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email voxpop@wamc.org. 

Medical Monday

