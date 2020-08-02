The Media Project #1522 - Alan, Judy, Rex, Rosemary

(Airs 08/02/20 @ 6 p.m. & 08/03/20 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, Former Editor, Investigative Journalist and current UAlbany Professor, Rosemary Armao, and Judy Patrick, Former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rosemary, Rex and Judy provide a review of the Supreme Court case New York Times vs. Sullivan and what it means for journalism, why twitter temporarily suspended Donald Trump Jr., and much more.
