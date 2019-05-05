Related Program: 
The Media Project

The Media Project #1457 - Alan, Rex, Cailin, Ira

(Airs 5/05 @ 6 p.m. & 5/06/19 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rex, Cailin and Ira talk about the Washington Post documenting 10,000 lies by President Trump, whether newspapers should pay more attention to climate change, student press freedom, and much more.

The Media Project

The Media Project #1456 - Alan, Cailin, Mike, Barbara

By Apr 28, 2019

(Airs 4/28 & 4/29/19) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain, Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose, and Barbara Lombardo, Journalism Professor at the University at Albany and former Executive Editor of The Saratogian and The (Troy) Record. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Cailin, Mike, and Barbara talk about Governor Cuomo criticizes the New York Times, whether Sarah Huckabee Sanders is qualified to be the White House spokesperson, and how the media will cover Joe Biden’s campaign for President.

The Media Project #1454 - Alan, Rex, Judy And Ira

By Apr 14, 2019

(Airs 4/14 & 4/15/19 ) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, Former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rex, Judy and Ira talk about the National Enquirer now up for sale, journalists playing catch up, The Times Union starts underwriting specific stories, and much more.

The Media Project #1452 - Alan, Judy, Rex, Barbara

By Mar 31, 2019

(Airs 03/31/19 & 04/01/19) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, , and Barbara Lombardo, Journalism Professor at the University at Albany and former Executive Editor of The Saratogian and The (Troy) Record, and Judy Patrick, Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Judy, Rex and Barbara talk about how the media handled the coverage of the Mueller Report summary released by Attorney General Barr, a proposal in New York which would make secret arrests possible, a listener letter, and much more.