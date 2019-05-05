The Media Project #1457 - Alan, Rex, Cailin, Ira

(Airs 5/05 @ 6 p.m. & 5/06/19 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rex, Cailin and Ira talk about the Washington Post documenting 10,000 lies by President Trump, whether newspapers should pay more attention to climate change, student press freedom, and much more.
