 Mass. Workers Will See Minimum Wage Hike For 2021 | WAMC

Mass. Workers Will See Minimum Wage Hike For 2021

By 1 hour ago
  • The Massachusetts State Flag
    State of Massachusetts

The Massachusetts minimum wage will increase to $13.50 an hour on Friday. 

The increase comes as part of a bill the state passed in 2018 that will push the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2023. Tipped employees are also seeing an increase in 2021, and must be paid at least $5.55 an hour provided that their tips bring them up to a minimum of $13.50 per hour. Employers must make up the difference if tips don’t fill the gap by the end of a shift. In 2020, the office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey says it assessed almost $12.5 million in restitution and penalties against employers on behalf of underpaid workers in the state. Employers are required by law to hang signage about the wage hike in places of work. The AG’s Fair Labor Hotline is (617) 727-3465.

Tags: 
minimum wage
massachusetts

Related Content

House Postpones Minimum Wage Veto Override Vote

By Feb 19, 2020
Vermont House Chamber
Pat Bradley/WAMC

The Vermont House is postponing a vote on whether to override Republican Governor Phil Scott's veto of a bill that would increase the minimum wage.

Vermont Senate Overrides Minimum Wage Veto

By Feb 13, 2020
Vermont Senate Chamber
Pat Bradley/WAMC

The Vermont Senate has overridden Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of a bill that would increase the state's minimum wage and forwarded the final decision to the House.

Baker To Sign Bill Hiking MA Minimum Wage

By Jun 28, 2018
A white man in a suit stands in front of a bookshelf.
WAMC

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is planning to sign a bill that would increase the minimum wage, require paid leave for workers and mandate an annual August sales tax holiday.