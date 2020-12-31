Mass. Workers Will See Minimum Wage Hike For 2021

The Massachusetts minimum wage will increase to $13.50 an hour on Friday.

The increase comes as part of a bill the state passed in 2018 that will push the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2023. Tipped employees are also seeing an increase in 2021, and must be paid at least $5.55 an hour provided that their tips bring them up to a minimum of $13.50 per hour. Employers must make up the difference if tips don’t fill the gap by the end of a shift. In 2020, the office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey says it assessed almost $12.5 million in restitution and penalties against employers on behalf of underpaid workers in the state. Employers are required by law to hang signage about the wage hike in places of work. The AG’s Fair Labor Hotline is (617) 727-3465.