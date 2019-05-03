Major Renovation Planned For Springfield Science Museum

Major renovations and upgrades are being planned to the Springfield Science Museum.

Aiming to adapt the space and natural history exhibits to a contemporary audience, a $5 million multi-year project is planned to install interactive displays, improve the planetarium with a live link to the International Space Station, and replace the iconic giant T-rex dinosaur with a robotic model.

"It is going to be really really exciting," said Springfield Museums President Kay Simpson in an interview Friday where she discussed the plans.

She said the project will bring the science museum to a new level and build on the surge in attendance at the museums complex since the opening two years ago of The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum.