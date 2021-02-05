Related Program: Midday Magazine Listener Comments 2/5/21 Related Program: Midday Magazine ShareTweetEmail WAMC Listen Listening... / 2:48 Here it is, the moment you've been waiting for. This week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. The comment line is always open. 800-695-9170 Tags: WAMC Listener Comment LineShareTweetEmail Related Content Listener Comments 1/29/21 WAMC Listen Listening... / 3:33 Our listeners are rarely at a loss for words. Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. Listener Comments 1/22/21 Jim Levulis / WAMC Listen Listening... / 1:18 It's that time again. Let's roll back this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. Listener Comments 1/15/21 AnonymousUnknown author, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons Listen Listening... / 3:38 What's on our listeners' minds? Let's find out! Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line.