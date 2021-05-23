 Lake George Chamber: "It Looks Like Summer Already Began" | WAMC

Lake George Chamber: "It Looks Like Summer Already Began"

By 3 hours ago
  • Lake George, NY
    Lake George
    Lucas Willard / WAMC

Memorial Day weekend is approaching. The traditional start of the summer tourism season comes during a second year of the coronavirus pandemic, but declining cases and rising vaccination rates are good news for travelers looking forward to a more normal vacation season.

To get a handle on how things are looking for the business community in the summer destination of Lake George, New York, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Gina Mintzer.  For more information visit: https://lakegeorgechamber.com/

Tags: 
Lake George
Gina Mintzer

Related Content

Lake George Conservation Groups Plan Merger

By Mar 11, 2021
Lake George, NY
Lucas Willard / WAMC

Two conservation organizations dedicated to protecting the waters of Lake George are planning a merger.

New Film Documents Lake George Road Salt Reduction Efforts

By Feb 10, 2021
Snowplow with salt/sand (file)
WAMC/Pat Bradley

As part of an effort to reduce the use of road salt in the Adirondacks, the FUND For Lake George has released a film to demonstrate how communities in the Lake George Basin have been able to use new technology to save money and protect the environment.