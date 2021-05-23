Lake George Chamber: "It Looks Like Summer Already Began"

Memorial Day weekend is approaching. The traditional start of the summer tourism season comes during a second year of the coronavirus pandemic, but declining cases and rising vaccination rates are good news for travelers looking forward to a more normal vacation season.

To get a handle on how things are looking for the business community in the summer destination of Lake George, New York, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Gina Mintzer. For more information visit: https://lakegeorgechamber.com/