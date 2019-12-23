Incoming Pittsfield City Councilor Kavey Previews 2020

In January, Patrick Kavey will be sworn in as one of the youngest city councilors in Pittsfield, Massachusetts history. The 27-year-old is operations manager for Main Street Hospitality, which manages hotels like Hotel on North in Pittsfield and the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge. Kavey beat long-time former councilor Jonathon Lothrop in the 2019 election to represent the city’s fifth ward. Kavey sat down with WAMC to talk about how he plans to navigate Pittsfield’s often contentious politics, his stance on managing the city’s finances, and how he’s preparing for his new role.