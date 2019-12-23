Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Incoming Pittsfield City Councilor Kavey Previews 2020

By 55 minutes ago
  • Incoming Pittsfield, MA Ward 5 City Councilor Patrick Kavey
    Incoming Pittsfield, MA Ward 5 City Councilor Patrick Kavey
    Josh Landes / WAMC

In January, Patrick Kavey will be sworn in as one of the youngest city councilors in Pittsfield, Massachusetts history. The 27-year-old is operations manager for Main Street Hospitality, which manages hotels like Hotel on North in Pittsfield and the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge. Kavey beat long-time former councilor Jonathon Lothrop in the 2019 election to represent the city’s fifth ward. Kavey sat down with WAMC to talk about how he plans to navigate Pittsfield’s often contentious politics, his stance on managing the city’s finances, and how he’s preparing for his new role.

Tags: 
pittsfield

Related Content

Four Pittsfield City Councilors Bid Farewell

By Dec 11, 2019
City councilors sit around a long desk on a rostrum in a wood paneled room
Josh Landes / WAMC

Before a major shakeup in the new year, the Pittsfield, Massachusetts city council met for the last time this year Tuesday night.

$3.8 Million Project Will Remove Pittsfield Dam By Spring 2020

By Dec 12, 2019
A backhoe sits on a snowy concrete ledge over a riverbed under a train overpass
Josh Landes / WAMC

An almost $4 million plan to remove a centuries-old dam in Pittsfield, Massachusetts was announced this week.

Pittsfield Police Warn Of Dangerous “Power Heroin”

By Dec 4, 2019
This is a picture of the inside of the Pittsfield Police station
Jim Levulis / WAMC

The Pittsfield, Massachusetts police department says a potentially deadly batch of heroin has hit the streets.