 Hudson Valley Sees Substantial Snowfall, Clearing Out Could Take A Few Days | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Hudson Valley Sees Substantial Snowfall, Clearing Out Could Take A Few Days

By Allison Dunne 22 minutes ago
  • Feb. 1, 2021 snowstorm, Clarkstown, Rockland County, NY
    Feb. 1, 2021 snowstorm, Clarkstown, Rockland County, NY
    Courtesy of the Town of Clarkstown

Much of the WAMC listening area spent today digging out from Monday’s massive snowstorm. The Hudson Valley was among the areas with the greatest snowfall, and municipalities will be cleaning up for at least a few days.

Stephen DiRienzo is a National Weather Service meteorologist out of Albany.

“Well, the eastern Catskills had some big numbers; up in the mountains we saw some totals close to 2 feet,” DiRienzo says. “Also the Mid-Hudson Valley, again, probably in the 18-24-inch range there as well, and then over into the Litchfield Hills where up to 18 inches was reported.”

He says the eastern Catskill Mountains had some two feet as of mid-morning, and could add another 4-to-6 inches by tonight, taking them to the around 30-inch-mark. The Albany National Weather Service office covers as far south as portions of Dutchess County, and DiRienzo says Fishkill reported 25.6 inches and the same for Saugerties, in Ulster County. In the Berkshires, Stockbridge came in with 11.5 inches, with more than 17 in the higher terrain. And this is before another few inches could accumulate by day’s end. In Rockland County, George Hoehmann is Clarkstown Town Supervisor.

“Clarkstown was hit with, it looks like, about 24-to-25 inches of snow. The roads are in remarkably good shape. I mean, our Highway Department’s been working round the clock, 16-hour shifts with four-hour sleep breaks. And the roads this morning were passable. Our Highway Department is clearing sidewalks, bus shelters, our commuter lots, and doing curb-to-curb cleanup on our roads,” Hoehmann says. “Over the next couple of days, we’re probably going to have to do some additional work to remove some of the really high snow drifts that are in some of our downtown areas.”

A lot of people not only heeded warnings to stay off the roads, but many were already home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hoehmann says commuter lots were emptier with people working from home, and easier to clear.

“It was a surprise that for a storm of this magnitude.. We had about dozen car accidents, all minor, a couple of jackknifed tractor-trailers yesterday, early on in the day,” says Hoehmann. “Nothing significant. We did have a few minor power outages.”

That was generally the case throughout the Hudson Valley – few power outages. Orange and Rockland Utilities spokesman Mike Donovan says there were just a handful of scattered outages.

“The system held up very well, and one of the reasons is the storm hardening program where we do this spot undergrounding of circuits in strategic locations,” Donovan says. “We do a lot of tree trimming.”

He says the handful of outages were restored almost immediately.

“The beauty of how we were set up yesterday is we had, we had triple the amount of field, overhead-line technicians in the field yesterday because we brought in a lot of mutual aid, from Minnesota and from Alabama, and we had a lot of people in,” says Donovan.

There was a storm-related fatal accident in Orange County. New York State Police say a Goshen man died Monday evening after the snowmobile he was riding broke through the ice and became submerged in water. Police say 56-year-old Arne Jensen was riding with 55-year-old Richard Stetson on the Goshen Reservoir when they broke through the ice. Stetson was able to get out of the water and call for help. Jensen was retrieved from the water and taken by ambulance to Garnet Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The investigation continues.

Marc Nelson is Poughkeepsie city administrator.

“It was a long night. Our crews have been out working around the clock. I just drove around the entire city, not seeing any trouble spots that we’re not already aware of. The phones haven’t rung in over two or three hours, so I think the public has been just fantastic,” Nelson says. “The compliance with the mayor’s emergency snow order was, just like last time, it was just phenomenal. People actually got their cars moved. Our plows have had a much easier time. That’s always the hardest part is going around cars in the middle of the night that didn’t move. So our hats off to everybody. We really want to thank the community for pulling together. We’ve got about another 24 hours of cleanup, a lot of shoveling, some bus stops we’ve got to work on.”

He urged residents to shovel out any fire hydrants near their property so they are visible to first responders.

“We did suspend sanitation pickup for a couple of days, so the minute we get the snow out of the way, we’re back to picking up garbage. So no rest for the weary,” says Nelson. “But our hats off to everybody. We really do appreciate the work that city employees have done, public safety and particularly our plow operators.”

Again, Clarkstown’s Hoehmann:

“We’re early in the year in terms of our budget cycle. So we put in a healthy amount in for snow removal, but a storm like this literally will, will take a chunk. This is like three storms in terms of the impact,” says Hoehmann. “I mean, just the salt that we put down there to deal with the ice, we’ve got about, 2,000 tons that we put down for the storm so far. That’s a significant amount of salt, so it’ll definitely eat into our budget but, so far so good, but if we have another storm of this magnitude, it’ll absolutely strain our budget.”

Beth Clarke is sales executive & marketing coordinator for Wappingers-Falls headquartered Bottini Fuel, which has some 40,000 customers and services 10 counties, mainly in the Hudson Valley, as well as parts of Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. She says it’s been busy.

“So many people are calling us from other companies, that their companies just can’t do it,” Clarke says. “So we’re taking care of our own and taking care of those in the community who need fuel as well.”

Metro-North, which had suspended service at 3 Monday afternoon, was back on track early this morning.

Tags: 
February 1 snowstorm
Snowstorm
City of Poughkeepsie
Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann
George Hoehmann
Marc Nelson
Poughkeepsie City Administrator Marc Nelson
National Weather Service
Bottini Fuel

Related Content

NY Gov Issues State Of Emergency; Snowstorm Shuts Down The Hudson Valley

By Allison Dunne Feb 1, 2021
Feb. 1, 2021 snowstorm, Dutchess County, NY
WAMC, Allison Dunne

With the region in the midst of a blizzard, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency. The Hudson Valley is forecast to be hit with some of the highest measurable snowfall in the region, and county leaders only want to hear the sound of snowplows and DPW trucks on the roads.

Poughkeepsie Mayor Talks About COVID While Recovering At Home

By Allison Dunne Dec 1, 2020
Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison
Courtesy of the City of Poughkeepsie

The mayor of Poughkeepsie, New York is recovering at home after testing positive for COVID-19. Republican Mayor Rob Rolison says he wasn’t feeling well last Monday, November 23, and stayed home. On Tuesday, he told WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne how he’s doing.

Poughkeepsie City Hall Closes To Public Access Following COVID Cases

By Allison Dunne Nov 17, 2020
City of Poughkeepsie seal
Courtesy of the City of Poughkeepsie

City Hall in Poughkeepsie will be closed to the public starting Tuesday after a number of city employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Poughkeepsie DPW Workers Test Positive For COVID-19

By Allison Dunne Nov 12, 2020
COVID-19 was first identified in December 2019 in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China and has now been detected in 37 locations across the globe, including in the U.S., according to the CDC.
Composite Image by Dave Lucas (WAMC / cdc.gov)

Seven Department of Public Works employees in Poughkeepsie have tested positive for COVID-19.

Ulster County Exec Halts Purchase Of Bottini Fuel Products

By Allison Dunne Dec 1, 2018

The Ulster County executive is the latest taking action concerning a local heating oil company. Dutchess County-based Bottini Fuel pleaded guilty on Monday to falsifying business records after a whistleblower brought to light the company’s fraud spanning 12 years.

Heating Oil Company Case Highlights A New Take On The False Claims Act

By Allison Dunne Nov 29, 2018
Pixabay/Public Domain

A heating company in the Hudson Valley pleaded guilty this week to defrauding customers, and will pay more than $3.2 million in restitution. The lawyer for the whistleblower says this is New York’s first whistleblower case leading to a criminal restitution recovery for individual consumer fraud victims. Meantime, the Dutchess County comptroller will audit all bills related to the company.