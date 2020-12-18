Hillcrest Deaths Hit 40; Southern Berkshire Regional School District Announces COVID Case

Impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be felt in Berkshire County.

As of Friday, Hillcrest Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Pittsfield, Massachusetts has had 40 COVID-related deaths.

Current cases stand at around 30, with around 200 residents and staffers having recovered.

Meanwhile, the Southern Berkshire Regional School District announced that a member of its community had tested positive for the disease. Superintendent Beth Regulbuto is asking parents to monitor their children for symptoms while contact tracing is performed privately.