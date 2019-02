Hampshire College in Amherst, Massachusetts has announced it will lay off nine employees from its Admissions and Advancement offices.

In a letter sent Tuesday afternoon, college president Miriam Nelson said the admissions office has been affected because of the February 1 decision to stop review of student applications.

The Fall 2019 class at the small liberal arts college will be made only of early decision applicants and those who deferred their enrollment after being accepted last year.