Gwen Wright Announces Campaign For Rensselaer County Executive

Gwen Wright is a Democrat seeking to challenge Republican Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin. She announced the start of her campaign on Saturday.

Wright, a resident of Schodack, recently served as Executive Director of the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence.

Wright has worked with several non-profits, and serves on the board of directors of Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood and the Center for Women and Government in Civil Society. She’s also past president of organizations In Our Own Voices and the Pride Center of the Capital Region.

WAMC's Lucas Willard asked Wright about why she's seeking to become involved in county government.