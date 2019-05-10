Great Barrington Town Elections Set For Tuesday

By 5 minutes ago
  • A sample ballot for the 2019 Great Barrington town election.
    A sample ballot for the 2019 Great Barrington town election.
    Town Of Great Barrington

Residents in Great Barrington, Massachusetts go to the polls for town elections Tuesday.

Incumbents Daniel Bailly and Stephen Bannon will compete with challenger Leigh Davis for a pair of seats on the town’s selectboard. Selectboard terms run for three years. Bannon is the board’s chair. Voters will choose between Karen Smith and Eileen Mooney for a single, five-year term on the town’s Housing Authority, and between Thomas Blauvelt, Walter Atwood III, and Meredith O’Connor for two, three-year term on the town’s finance committee. Also on the docket are seats on the zoning board of appeals, the library trustees, the planning board, board of health, and town moderator.

Residents in precincts A, C, and D vote at the fire station, while residents of precinct B vote at the Housatonic Community Center. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Great Barrington

