 Great Barrington Approves Resolution To Fight Systemic Racism | WAMC

Great Barrington Approves Resolution To Fight Systemic Racism

By 10 minutes ago

The Great Barrington, Massachusetts selectboard has approved a measure that calls on the town to actively confront systemic racism and reassess its policing practices.

The motion was brought forward by selectboard member Kate Burke. Chair Steve Bannon says the resolution creates two committees.

“One to look at our trust policy, which was passed a number of years ago and to update our trust policy and follow up on it," Bannon told WAMC. "And the other looks to update policies and procedures for all the departments, especially the police department, and to look at funding throughout the town to see if there’s better use of funding for resources to fight mental illness, fight racism, et cetera.”

Residents voted against defunding the Great Barrington police department at the annual town meeting in June.

Great Barrington

