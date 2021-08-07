 Gov. Cuomo To Cooperate With Impeachment Probe Next Week | WAMC
Gov. Cuomo To Cooperate With Impeachment Probe Next Week

By 46 minutes ago
As extraordinary as the last few days have been in New York state politics, next week is shaping up to be crucial as embattled third-term Governor Andrew Cuomo tries to hold on.

With at least four local prosecutors now looking into attorney general Tish James’ findings — that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and oversaw a toxic workplace — the Assembly Judiciary Committee is ramping up its impeachment probe. The bommittee plans to meet again Monday, and the governor’s office says it will present documents  to the committee by an August 13 deadline. But signs point to a looming impeachment vote and possible removal by fall.

Joining us for analysis is Philip Bump, national political correspondent for The Washington Post.

On WAMC, Soares Confirms Police Report Has Been Filed In Cuomo Groping Case

By Aug 6, 2021
Albany County District Attorney David Soares is confirming a New York Post report that says an unidentified staffer for Governor Andrew Cuomo has filed a police report with the Albany County Sheriff. The tabloid reports the former assistant, who accuses Cuomo of groping her at the Executive Mansion last year, filed the report with Sheriff Craig Apple’s office on Thursday.

Cuomo Agrees To Give AG Subpoena Powers To Investigate Harassment Allegations

By Feb 28, 2021

A second woman has come forward and accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. Cuomo denies the allegations, but has agreed to make a referral to state Attorney General Letitia James to conduct an investigation.  