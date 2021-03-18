 Funds Sought To Provide Local Farm Food To Low-Income People | WAMC
Funds Sought To Provide Local Farm Food To Low-Income People

The Farmers' Market at Forest Park in Springfield is one of the markets in the region that accepts SNAP benefits and participates in the HIP initiative.
An effort is underway to get farm-grown fresh food to more low-income people in western Massachusetts this year.

CISA ( Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture) has announced a goal to raise $100,000 by the end of this month for its “Local Food for All Initiative.”

The funds will go toward purchasing farm shares for low income seniors and expanding participation at farmers’ markets in a program that helps low-income families buy fruits and vegetables.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Phil Korman, CISA’s  Executive Director.

