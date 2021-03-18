Funds Sought To Provide Local Farm Food To Low-Income People

Listen to the interview with Phil Korman.

An effort is underway to get farm-grown fresh food to more low-income people in western Massachusetts this year.

CISA ( Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture) has announced a goal to raise $100,000 by the end of this month for its “Local Food for All Initiative.”

The funds will go toward purchasing farm shares for low income seniors and expanding participation at farmers’ markets in a program that helps low-income families buy fruits and vegetables.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Phil Korman, CISA’s Executive Director.