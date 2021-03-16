 Funds Available To Help Schools Meet Stormwater Rule | WAMC
Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Funds Available To Help Schools Meet Stormwater Rule

By 2 hours ago
  • Lake Champlain
    Lake Champlain
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation says more than $1.9 million will soon be available to help Vermont public schools and state colleges in the Lake Champlain basin meet a new stormwater regulation to reduce pollution from entering the lake.


The department says a new permit requires sites with three or more acres of paved or developed surfaces, including roofs and parking lots, to treat stormwater before it enters the lake.
Officials say the funding from the department’s Green Schools Initiative will provide financial and technical assistance to help schools meet the regulation.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Tags: 
Lake Cleanup-Schools
Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation
Lake Champlain

Related Content

US EPA Says Vermont Falling Behind On Lake Champlain Cleanup

By Jul 15, 2020
View of Lake Champlain
WAMC

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says Vermont is behind schedule on a plan to develop a key pollution permit program to help clean up Lake Champlain.