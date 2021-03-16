Funds Available To Help Schools Meet Stormwater Rule

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation says more than $1.9 million will soon be available to help Vermont public schools and state colleges in the Lake Champlain basin meet a new stormwater regulation to reduce pollution from entering the lake.



The department says a new permit requires sites with three or more acres of paved or developed surfaces, including roofs and parking lots, to treat stormwater before it enters the lake.

Officials say the funding from the department’s Green Schools Initiative will provide financial and technical assistance to help schools meet the regulation.



