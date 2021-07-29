Funding Awarded To Support Schenectady Intersection Upgrade

The City of Schenectady announced today state funding will support an ongoing initiative to upgrade high-traffic areas.

Officials gathered outside the Mont Pleasant branch library on Crane Street — rebuilt and opened in 2019 — to detail a new state investment in the intersection at Crane and Main Streets.



The project was included in the city’s Craig-Main Connection report, which outlines efforts to improve pedestrian accessibility and other quality of life projects in Schenectady. Including the library itself, the Mont Pleasant neighborhood in recent years has seen the opening of the new Boys & Girls Club, the reconstruction of Orchard Park, and other revitalization efforts.

Democratic Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy…

“These things are happening on an ongoing basis. I’m proud of the record we have, the team that we have in place that’s producing these changes, these investments, these substantial improvements.”



Four roads converge at odd angles at the Crane and Main intersection. Modifications proposed for the location include new crosswalks, green space, traffic calming measures, and bump-outs to decrease pedestrian crossing distances.

Mary Moore Wallinger of firm LandArt Studio described the project intended to improve pedestrian safety.

“So you have shorter crosswalks, you have a much more clearly defined path for where the vehicle has to be, a raised speed table so that it will feel more like a place for people first and cars second will really help encourage traffic to slow down…”



Officials said the project is the result of community input.

Johan Matthews of firm Mutual Design served as a neighborhood liason to help shape the project.

“We hope that we continue to build the capacity of the community to listen to its leaders, of the local leaders – whether they’re public officials or just leading organizations or just leading their families – to be able to listen to the people live here, as well, and to create a shared future together. And we’re just getting started.

Democratic New York State Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara, who recently joined Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie on a tour of Schenectady, presented the city with an oversized check to fuel the Crane-Main project.

“At such a critical time, our families and our residents need our support and that’s why I’m here today to make this announcement, and I’m happy to announce the state will be funding the needs of this project in the amount of $500,000 that I’m going to deliver to the City of Schenectady.”

The entire project is estimated to cost $750,000. The city will cover the remainder with Community Development Block Grant funds. Construction is projected to begin next year.