Four F-35 Jets Make Unplanned Landing At Burlington Airport

Four F-35 fighter jets made an unplanned landing at the Burlington International Airport Wednesday morning.

The planes from Hill Air Force Base in Utah landed about 7:45 Wednesday morning. The Vermont National Guard says the jets were on their way to an overseas mission but diverted to Burlington due to weather and refueling issues. They were secured by the Vermont Air Guard maintenance and security teams.

Burlington International Airport General Manager Gene Richards says the F-35’s did not disrupt airport operations. “Burlington takes probably three or four diversions a month and we grabbed the F-35’s this morning.”

Due to security reasons the aircraft were not available for public viewing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Contents © copyright 2019. All rights reserved.