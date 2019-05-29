Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Four F-35 Jets Make Unplanned Landing At Burlington Airport

By 46 minutes ago
  • Four Hill AFB F-35 jets make an unscheduled stop at Burlington airport
    Four Hill AFB F-35 jets make an unscheduled stop at Burlington airport
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

Four F-35 fighter jets made an unplanned landing at the Burlington International Airport Wednesday morning.

The planes from Hill Air Force Base in Utah landed about 7:45 Wednesday morning. The Vermont National Guard says the jets were on their way to an overseas mission but diverted to Burlington due to weather and refueling issues. They were secured by the Vermont Air Guard maintenance and security teams.

Burlington International Airport General Manager Gene Richards says the F-35’s did not disrupt airport operations.  “Burlington takes probably three or four diversions a month and we grabbed the F-35’s this morning.” 

Due to security reasons the aircraft were not available for public viewing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  Contents © copyright 2019. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
fighter jets
F-35
Vermont Air National Guard

Related Content

New F-35 Opposition Group Highlights Jet’s Nuclear Capability

By Apr 16, 2019
F-35
USAF

A newly formed group is raising alarms about the planned basing of the F-35 fighter jet at the Vermont Air Guard base in Burlington. Citizens Against Nuclear Bombers in Vermont is holding meetings across the state to discuss what they say is the likelihood the planes will carry nuclear weapons.

Officials Say F-35 Jets Arriving At Airport In 2019

By Oct 29, 2018
F-35
USAF

The Vermont Air National Guard says 20 F-35 jets are coming to Burlington International Airport next year, despite opposition from local leaders.

Burlington Business Leaders Express Support For F-35 Basing

By Apr 25, 2018
F-35
USAF

On Town Meeting Day in March, Burlington voters passed a resolution that asked city officials to request the cancelation of the basing of F-35 fighter jets at the Vermont Air National Guard base at the Burlington International Airport.   Although the mayor refused to sign it, the city council approved forwarding the resolution to the Secretary of the Air Force.  In the following weeks,  two other city councils passed similar resolutions.  On Tuesday, members of the business community were at the airport to warn of what they believe are the negative implications of losing the fighter jets.

Two Chittenden County Communities Pass Resolutions Asking USAF To Cancel F-35 Basing

By Apr 18, 2018
F-35
USAF

In the wake of Burlington city voters approving a resolution asking that the U.S. Air Force cancel plans to base the F-35 fighter jet at the Vermont National Guard base, two nearby city councils this week passed similar resolutions to forward to military officials.

Burlington Mayor Refuses To Sign F-35 Resolution

By Apr 12, 2018
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger
Burlington VT Mayor's Office

On Town Meeting Day in March, Burlington voters approved a resolution asking that the Air Force cancel the planned basing of F-35 fighter jets and find another mission for the National Guard base.  A few weeks later, the city council voted to forward the resolution to the Secretary of the Air Force with additional questions.  But Wednesday, the city’s mayor announced he will not sign the council‘s resolution.