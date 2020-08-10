 Former Pittsfield Mayor Gerald Doyle Dies | WAMC

Former Pittsfield Mayor Gerald Doyle Dies

By 50 minutes ago
  • The Pittsfield city seal
    The City of Pittsfield, Massachusetts

Former Pittsfield, Massachusetts mayor Gerald Doyle has died, according to city hall.

Doyle served two terms from 1998 to 2002. Current city council president Peter Marchetti, who knew Doyle personally and professionally, described him as hard-working and forceful in his beliefs. He said Doyle’s legacy would likely be his efforts to hold General Electric responsible for decades of polluting the Housatonic River throughout the mid-20th Century.

“I know there’s various different people with a difference of opinions, but I think the GE settlement and having the GE economic fund was a step in the right direction for a city that had just lost its major employer," Marchetti told WAMC.

General Electric’s consent decree to clean up the river in Pittsfield was finalized in 2000.

Doyle, who died Sunday, was 62.

 

Tags: 
pittsfield

Related Content

Berkshire County Morse Supporters React To Misconduct Allegations

By 4 hours ago
Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse stands in front of microphones
WAMC

As Holyoke, Massachusetts Mayor and congressional candidate Alex Morse responds to allegations of sexual misconduct, his supporters in Berkshire County are responding as well.

Pittsfielder’s Petition Questions City Councilor’s Residency

By Aug 7, 2020
A white man in a suit smiles in front of a grey backdrop
City of Pittsfield, Massachusetts

A citizen’s petition on Tuesday’s Pittsfield, Massachusetts city council meeting agenda calls into question the residency of a sitting councilor. 

Superintendent McCandless Explains Decision To Leave Pittsfield For Mount Greylock

By Aug 7, 2020
A bearded white man speaks at a podium
Pittsfield Public Schools

The superintendent of the Pittsfield, Massachusetts public schools is leaving for another job in Berkshire County. 

Pittsfield Public Schools To Receive Same State Funding As 2020

By Aug 7, 2020
The Pittsfield city seal
The City of Pittsfield, Massachusetts

At a time of uncertainty in education, the Pittsfield, Massachusetts public schools will receive level funding from the state for at least the beginning of the coming school year – with a bump to accommodate for inflation.