Finding Forgiveness After Hate Subject Of Union College Talk

After a hate crime in Wisconsin seven years ago, an unexpected partnership was formed. Pardeep Singh Kaleka’s father was among six people killed when Wade Michael Page, a white power skinhead entered a Sihk temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin and opened fire before killing himself. Arno Michaelis was a member of one of the largest racist skinhead organizations in the world, eventually renouncing the movement. Both men spoke Monday evening at Union College in Schenectady, New York on “the gifts of our wounds finding forgiveness after hate.”

Before the event, the men spoke with WAMC’s Brian Shields. Kaleka began by explaining how the two men came together.