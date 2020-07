Listen to the interview with Belle Rita Novak.

Like everything else, farmers’ markets have made changes for the sake of health and safety.

After delaying its opening for a few weeks, the Farmers’ Market at Forest Park in Springfield, Massachusetts is now into its 23rd season.

With the growing season in the Northeast now at its peak, the weekly market today was bustling.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with the longtime market manager Belle Rita Novak.