Families Of Schoharie Crash Victims Sue NYS, Limo Company

The families of seven victims of the fatal 2018 Schoharie limousine crash have filed two new lawsuits citing negligence.

One suit targets the limo company and associated individuals as well as a repair shop that worked on the stretch SUV limo. The other lawsuit names New York’s Department of Transportation.

Cynthia LaFave joined fellow attorneys at a Thursday press conference in Fonda to detail the actions.

“We can work together to try and bring some kind of justice to the people who’ve been left behind by this terrible tragedy," LaFave said.

20 people were killed in the October 6, 2018 crash at the intersection of State Routes 30 and 30A. Nauman Hussain, the operator of Prestige Limousine, faces 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter.

Attorney Thomas Mortati said Thursday that the crash was “entirely preventable.”

“This crash entirely due to the negligence of the various defendants that we have named,” said Mortati.