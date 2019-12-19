Families Of Schoharie Crash Victims Sue NYS, Limo Company

By WAMC News 5 minutes ago
  • Attorneys representing the families of the Schoharie limo crash
    Attorneys representing the families of the Schoharie limo crash
    Lucas Willard / WAMC

The families of seven victims of the fatal 2018 Schoharie limousine crash have filed two new lawsuits citing negligence. 

One suit targets the limo company and associated individuals as well as a repair shop that worked on the stretch SUV limo. The other lawsuit names New York’s Department of Transportation.

Cynthia LaFave joined fellow attorneys at a Thursday press conference in Fonda to detail the actions.

“We can work together to try and bring some kind of justice to the people who’ve been left behind by this terrible tragedy," LaFave said.

20 people were killed in the October 6, 2018 crash at the intersection of State Routes 30 and 30A. Nauman Hussain, the operator of Prestige Limousine, faces 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter.

Attorney Thomas Mortati said Thursday that the crash was “entirely preventable.”

“This crash entirely due to the negligence of the various defendants that we have named,” said Mortati.

Tags: 
Schoharie Crash

Related Content

Families Seek Limo Safety Rules One Year After Fatal Crash

By Oct 6, 2019
Kevin Cushing speaks surrounded by other family members of Schoharie crash victims
Michael Apollo / WAMC

Sunday marks the anniversary of last year’s limousine crash in Schoharie, New York that killed 20.

NTSB Issues Safety Recommendations Following Schoharie Limo Crash

By Oct 2, 2019
National Transportation Safety Board

The National Transportation Safety Board has released new recommendations as it continues to investigate the October 2018 limousine crash in Schoharie, New York that killed 20 people.

Lawmakers Want Special Session For Limo Bills

By Oct 4, 2019
The state capitol in Albany
Dave Lucas / WAMC

Federal lawmakers including the Senate Minority Leader announced a new package of bills aimed at improving limo safety on Thursday in Amsterdam. At the same time, New York state lawmakers are calling for more action just before the anniversary of last year’s deadly crash in Schoharie.

Schumer, Tonko, Delgado To Introduce Limo Safety Bills

By Oct 3, 2019
Senator Charles Schumer speaks at a press conference in Amsterdam detailing new proposed limousine safety regulations
Michael Apollo / WAMC

Standing shoulder to shoulder with family members of the victims of last year’s deadly limousine crash in Schoharie, New York, members of Congress announced a package of bills aimed at improving limo safety at the federal level Thursday.

NY Senate Approves New Limo Regulations

By Jun 7, 2019
Tim Kennedy
Jesse King / WAMC

The New York state Senate passed a package of limousine regulations Thursday following deadly limo crashes in Schoharie and Long Island. 