WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock comments on an ABC interview in which President Joe Biden said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign, if an investigation confirms claims that Cuomo committed sexual harassment.

Dr. Chartock also discusses Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, who would take over for Cuomo in the event of his resignation. Also in the headlines: at least eight people were killed in a series of shootings at massage parlors in Atlanta Tuesday.