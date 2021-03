WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses reports that President Joe Biden is deploying FEMA to the U.S.-Mexico border, as Mexico struggles with a growing number of migrants hoping to enter the U.S.

Dr. Chartock also explains why some politicians refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and comments on reports that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's "vaccine czar" has been calling county officials to judge their loyalty to the governor.