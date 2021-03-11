Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on a call by the leader of the New York State Senate, Andrea Stewart-Cousins to resign after two more sexual harrassment allegations were made over the weekend.
Dr. Alan Miller, a man who had an outsized impact on the formation of the version of WAMC you’re listening to today, has died.
WAMC's President and CEO Dr. Alan Chartock joined host Lucas Willard on Midday Magazine on Saturday to share his story of meeting Dr. Miller on a train in 1979. You can also read more about Dr. Miller's influence on WAMC in our March program guide.