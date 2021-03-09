 Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary | WAMC
Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By WAMC Control Room 37 minutes ago
  • WAMC's Alan Chartock
    WAMC's Alan Chartock

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the current debate over what to do about the filibuster in the U.S. Senate.

Tags: 
Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

Related Content

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By WAMC Control Room Mar 8, 2021

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on a call by the leader of the New York State Senate, Andrea Stewart-Cousins to resign after two more sexual harrassment allegations were made over the weekend.

Alan Chartock Discusses The Loss And Impact Of Dr. Alan Miller

By WAMC News Feb 27, 2021
Photo of Alan Chartock, WAMC's President and CEO.
Eric Korenman / Eric Korenman

Dr. Alan Miller, a man who had an outsized impact on the formation of the version of WAMC you’re listening to today, has died. 

WAMC's President and CEO Dr. Alan Chartock joined host Lucas Willard on Midday Magazine on Saturday to share his story of meeting Dr. Miller on a train in 1979.  You can also read more about Dr. Miller's influence on WAMC in our March program guide. 

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Feb 15, 2021
Photo of Alan Chartock, WAMC's President and CEO.
Eric Korenman / Eric Korenman

WAMC's political observer Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the Senate acquittal of former President Donald Trump.