Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses President Joe Biden's decision to order air strikes in Syria Thursday, and comments on reports that the Senate Parliamentarian has barred the inclusion of a minimum wage increase in the next COVID-19 relief bill. 

Dr. Chartock also comments on reports that some supporters of former President Donald Trump agree with the bill, which the House is expected to vote on soon. Also in the headlines: Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has finally obtained Trump's tax returns. 

