Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC political observer Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the Christmas holiday, the state of the federal COVID relief package, and whether President-elect Joe Biden will bring a new approach to negotiations in Washington.
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses Day 4 of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, in which Trump's defense team is expected to present its case to the Senate. Dr. Chartock also comments on reports that three GOP senators met with Trump's lawyers Thursday night.
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses Day 2 of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, in which House impeachment managers presented graphic video depicting last month's mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses former President Donald Trump's upcoming impeachment trial, and an ABC News/Ipsos poll that says 56 percent of Americans believe Trump should be convicted and barred from ever again holding federal office.