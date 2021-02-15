 Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary | WAMC
Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By 34 minutes ago
  • Photo of Alan Chartock, WAMC's Pesident and CEO.
    Eric Korenman / Eric Korenman

WAMC's political observer Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the Senate acquittal of former President Donald Trump.

The Republican was impeached by the House for incitement of insurrection connected to the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Tags: 
Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary
Dr. Alan Chartock

Related Content

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Jan 1, 2021
Photo of Alan Chartock, WAMC's Pesident and CEO.
Eric Korenman / Eric Korenman

WAMC political observer Dr. Alan Chartock discusses what he expects on the 2021 political horizon in New York and Washington. Chartock also unveils his New Year's resolutions.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Dec 25, 2020
Photo of Alan Chartock, WAMC's Pesident and CEO.
Eric Korenman / Eric Korenman

WAMC political observer Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the Christmas holiday, the state of the federal COVID relief package, and whether President-elect Joe Biden will bring a new approach to negotiations in Washington.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Dec 24, 2020
Photo of Alan Chartock, WAMC's Pesident and CEO.
Eric Korenman / Eric Korenman

 

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses holiday giving, the latest pardons by President Trump, and the status of the latest federal COVID relief package.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Dec 17, 2020

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts about the winter storm and news that any Covid-19 stimulus package agreement in Washington D.C. will not include aid for local cities and towns.

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock With His Morning Commentary

By Sep 18, 2020

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock speaks with WAMC's David Guistina about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's CNN drive-in town hall last night.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Feb 12, 2021
Photo of Alan Chartock, WAMC's Pesident and CEO.
Eric Korenman / Eric Korenman

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses Day 4 of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, in which Trump's defense team is expected to present its case to the Senate. Dr. Chartock also comments on reports that three GOP senators met with Trump's lawyers Thursday night. 

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Feb 11, 2021
Photo of Alan Chartock, WAMC's Pesident and CEO.
Eric Korenman / Eric Korenman

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses Day 2 of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, in which House impeachment managers presented graphic video depicting last month's mob attack on the U.S. Capitol. 

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Feb 10, 2021
Photo of Alan Chartock, WAMC's Pesident and CEO.
Eric Korenman / Eric Korenman

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses reports that former President Donald Trump was unhappy with the performance of his defense team in the first day of his second impeachment trial in the Senate. 

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Feb 9, 2021
Photo of Alan Chartock, WAMC's Pesident and CEO.
Eric Korenman / Eric Korenman

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, which is expected to start Tuesday in the Senate. 

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Feb 8, 2021
Photo of Alan Chartock, WAMC's Pesident and CEO.
Eric Korenman / Eric Korenman

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses former President Donald Trump's upcoming impeachment trial, and an ABC News/Ipsos poll that says 56 percent of Americans believe Trump should be convicted and barred from ever again holding federal office. 