Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses former President Donald Trump's upcoming impeachment trial, and an ABC News/Ipsos poll that says 56 percent of Americans believe Trump should be convicted and barred from ever again holding federal office.

Dr. Chartock also considers whether Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer needs to take more chances to draw support from progressive Democrats. Also in the headlines: Fox Business has canceled "Lou Dobbs Tonight" after Dobbs was named in a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit by Smartmatic.