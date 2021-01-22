 Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary | WAMC
Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By 58 minutes ago
  • Photo of Alan Chartock, WAMC's Pesident and CEO.
    Dr. Alan Chartock
    Eric Korenman / Eric Korenman

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses President Joe Biden's executive orders so far, including a number of actions aimed at centralizing the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Dr. Chartock also takes a look at the struggles faced by former President Donald Trump, now that he is out of the White House. Also in the headlines: a group of Senate Democrats have filed an ethics complaint against Republican Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz for their objections to the certification of Biden's Electoral College victory earlier this month. 

Tags: 
Dr. Alan Chartock

Related Content

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Jan 21, 2021
Photo of Alan Chartock, WAMC's Pesident and CEO.
Eric Korenman / Eric Korenman

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday. 