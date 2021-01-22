Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses President Joe Biden's executive orders so far, including a number of actions aimed at centralizing the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Chartock also takes a look at the struggles faced by former President Donald Trump, now that he is out of the White House. Also in the headlines: a group of Senate Democrats have filed an ethics complaint against Republican Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz for their objections to the certification of Biden's Electoral College victory earlier this month.