 Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary | WAMC
Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By 6 minutes ago
  • Photo of Alan Chartock, WAMC's Pesident and CEO.
    Dr. Alan Chartock
    Eric Korenman / Eric Korenman

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses President Trump's looming impeachment trial in the Senate, and the presence of QAnon in the Republican Party. 

Dr. Chartock also reflects on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and race relations in the U.S. 

Tags: 
Dr. Alan Chartock

Related Content

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Jan 15, 2021
Photo of Alan Chartock, WAMC's Pesident and CEO.
Eric Korenman / Eric Korenman

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses President-elect Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal, and considers the role Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will play in the Senate. 