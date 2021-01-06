Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses reports that Democrat Raphael Warnock has beaten Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler in one of Georgia's runoff elections Tuesday.

Dr. Chartock also considers how Stacey Abrams, the former minority leader in the Georgia House of Representatives, worked to turn the state blue. Also in the headlines: a number of Republican lawmakers plan to formally object to President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election when Congress meets to count the Electoral College votes Wednesday.