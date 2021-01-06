 Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary | WAMC
Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By 10 minutes ago
  • Photo of Alan Chartock, WAMC's Pesident and CEO.
    Dr. Alan Chartock
    Eric Korenman / Eric Korenman

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses reports that Democrat Raphael Warnock has beaten Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler in one of Georgia's runoff elections Tuesday. 

Dr. Chartock also considers how Stacey Abrams, the former minority leader in the Georgia House of Representatives, worked to turn the state blue. Also in the headlines: a number of Republican lawmakers plan to formally object to President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election when Congress meets to count the Electoral College votes Wednesday. 

Tags: 
Dr. Alan Chartock

Related Content

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Jan 5, 2021
Photo of Alan Chartock, WAMC's Pesident and CEO.
Eric Korenman / Eric Korenman

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses Tuesday's Senate runoffs in Georgia, and considers whether President Trump's weekend phone call asking Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" votes should be considered treason. 