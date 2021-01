WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses President Trump's phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Saturday, in which the president pressured Raffensperger to "find" votes to overturn the state's results in the 2020 election.

Dr. Chartock also previews the upcoming Senate runoffs in Georgia, and comments on reports that a number of Republican lawmakers now plan to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Congress on Wednesday.